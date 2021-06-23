I’m selling Progyny this week [June 24th], and this is why!

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 788,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,371,000 after purchasing an additional 219,733 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.