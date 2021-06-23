Cancel
I'm selling Progyny this week [June 24th], and this is why!

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProgyny shares have advanced more than 40% since the beginning of January 2021. The current risk/reward ratio is not good enough for "value" investors. If the price falls below $50 support, it would probably be a trend reversal sign. Progyny, Inc (NASDAQ: PGNY) shares have advanced more than 40% since...

The Motley Fool

2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

Never is a very long time, and things change -- but a whole lot would have to go wrong for me to sell my shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) or 3M (NYSE:MMM). In fact, a deep sell-off of either of these stocks by others might actually get me to buy more.
Stocksinvezz.com

I’m buying Crypto.com coin (CRO) this week [21 June], and this is why!

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the cryptocurrency token used on the Crypto.com Chain. CRO has experienced a drop in its value throughout the month even with increased user activity. Future collaborations and real-world implementations could make its value rise again. Crypto.com Coin CRO/USD price has fallen from $0.2452 in mid-April to...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,782,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,254 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp comprises 2.6% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $601,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

BBDC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.45.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Algert Global LLC Invests $934,000 in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. Several other institutional investors...
MarketWatch

Morgan Stanley doubles dividend, BofA dividend to rise by 17%

Morgan Stanley said late Monday it will double its quarterly dividend to 70 cents a share, from 35 cents a share, beginning with the dividend expected to be approved by the board in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley also announced a new increased share buyback program of up to $12 billion through June 2022. "Morgan Stanley has accumulated significant excess capital over the past several years and now has one of the largest capital buffers in the industry," Chief Executive James P. Gorman said in a statement. "Going forward we remain amply capitalized to drive further growth." Separately, Bank of America Corp. said it plans on a 17% dividend increase, subject to board approval. Morgan Stanley's and Bank of America's moves are among the first of an expected volley of share buybacks and dividend increases following the results last week of the Federal Reserve "stress tests" in which banks passed, opening the way. Shares of Morgan Stanley rose more than 3% in the extended session Monday after ending the regular trading day down 0.8%. Bank of America shares rose 0.3% in the extended session after a 0.1% decline at the close.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 788,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,371,000 after purchasing an additional 219,733 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 845 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 959.35 ($12.53).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stifel Nicolaus Raises FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $337.00

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $300.29.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Paycor HCM, Inc (PYCR) Files up to $100M IPO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Paycor HCM, Inc (NASDAQ: PYCR) files up to $100M IPO. Paycor is a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of human capital management solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. Goldman Sachs &...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €72.00 by Baader Bank

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €66.54 ($78.28).
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Moderna, Morgan Stanley, GE and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Moderna — Moderna shares surged 5.1% after the company said its Covid vaccine showed promise in a lab setting in protecting against coronavirus variants, including the highly contagious delta variant first identified in India. Banks — Big banks saw their shares...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Several other brokerages also recently commented on YELP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.16.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

FedEx’s (FDX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stephens upped their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $341.04.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

FY2021 EPS Estimates for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Equinix in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $24.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $24.57. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $880.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Equinix’s FY2022 earnings at $26.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $31.15 EPS.
MarketsNBC San Diego

Morgan Stanley Doubles Its Dividend as Most Banks Raise Payouts Following Fed Stress Tests

Morgan Stanley said that its dividend will double to 70 cents a share starting in the third quarter, and it would buy up to $12 billion of its own stock through June 2022. JPMorgan Chase boosted its dividend by 11% to $1 per share. Bank of America said its dividend would rise 17% to 21 cents. Goldman Sachs said it planned on boosting its dividend by 60% to $2 per share.