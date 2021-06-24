The Humble Beginnings of the American Circus
One of the great ironies of the fabled imprimatur of “Barnum & Bailey” is that half that well-known stamp is in fact a fabrication, invented by P. T. Barnum’s partner long before the two ever met. James A. “Bailey” was actually born James Anthony McGinnis, in Detroit on the nation’s birthday in 1847, around the time when Barnum, already 37, was making a name for himself as a museum keeper and exhibitor of “oddities.” Barnum’s life and career have become legend, but the particulars of Bailey’s early life and ascension into the ranks of circus men make for a novel themselves. In an interview with the New York Times on March 19, 1891, well after he had arrived, Bailey revealed his true name, explaining that he was the youngest of four brothers, all of them orphaned when he was ten years old.lithub.com