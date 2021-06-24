The Humble Beginnings of the American Circus

In Crimson Lights, Billy asks Victoria about her trip to the Big Apple and questions her about not traveling alone. Vikki wonders why it bothers him so much that she’s spending time with Ashland. Billy explains he’s in the middle of a messy divorce, and warns she has no idea how messy it’s going to get. He’s concerned about their kids. Victoria doesn’t buy it; she believes he liked the idea of her pining for him. She learns the sleepover went great and that Johnny asked if Billy and Lily were married. “I told him the truth like I always do. I said no, but we’re in love.” Victoria muses, “That’s a very serious statement.” Billy’s trying to be transparent and repeats that he’s worried about her involvement with Ashland Locke — he doesn’t want her to get hurt. Victoria appreciates his concern, but it’s not like she hasn’t been hurt before… by him.