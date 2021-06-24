Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

The Humble Beginnings of the American Circus

By Les Standiford
Literary Hub
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the great ironies of the fabled imprimatur of “Barnum & Bailey” is that half that well-known stamp is in fact a fabrication, invented by P. T. Barnum’s partner long before the two ever met. James A. “Bailey” was actually born James Anthony McGinnis, in Detroit on the nation’s birthday in 1847, around the time when Barnum, already 37, was making a name for himself as a museum keeper and exhibitor of “oddities.” Barnum’s life and career have become legend, but the particulars of Bailey’s early life and ascension into the ranks of circus men make for a novel themselves. In an interview with the New York Times on March 19, 1891, well after he had arrived, Bailey revealed his true name, explaining that he was the youngest of four brothers, all of them orphaned when he was ten years old.

lithub.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circuses#The Circus#Humble Beginnings#Barnum Bailey#The New York Times#Pontiac#The Union Army
Related
Restaurantsabc11.com

Niko Niko's: From humble beginnings to Greek legends

MONTROSE, Texas -- Niko Nikos started with just $350 and a dream. The Fetokakis family had to borrow the money to open up a stand in the Montrose neighborhood, but the area welcomed them in with open arms. More than four decades later, the restaurant now has multiple locations and...
Ashland, WISheKnows

Ashland’s Startling Revelations Leave Tara and Kyle Reeling as Summer Walks In

In Crimson Lights, Billy asks Victoria about her trip to the Big Apple and questions her about not traveling alone. Vikki wonders why it bothers him so much that she’s spending time with Ashland. Billy explains he’s in the middle of a messy divorce, and warns she has no idea how messy it’s going to get. He’s concerned about their kids. Victoria doesn’t buy it; she believes he liked the idea of her pining for him. She learns the sleepover went great and that Johnny asked if Billy and Lily were married. “I told him the truth like I always do. I said no, but we’re in love.” Victoria muses, “That’s a very serious statement.” Billy’s trying to be transparent and repeats that he’s worried about her involvement with Ashland Locke — he doesn’t want her to get hurt. Victoria appreciates his concern, but it’s not like she hasn’t been hurt before… by him.
MusicPopculture

Classic Rock Drummer Dead at 70

Classic rock drummer Florian Pilkington-Miksa, who played for English prog-rock band Curved Air, has died at the age of 70. It is reported that he died in late May, following several "bouts of pneumonia. "According to Louder, the band's singer Sonja Kristina confirmed the news of Pilkington-Miksa's death in a Facebook post.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: What Happened to Jed Clampett’s Wife, Rose Ellen?

Did you know that “The Beverly Hillbillies” lead character Jed Clampett had a wife? Well, he did but she never appears on the show. Why did this happen? According to beverlyhillbillies.fandom.com, Jed was married to a woman named Rose Ellen but she died. She was Elly May’s mother. There is one lone reference to her in the CBS sitcom’s episode “Duke Steals A Wife.” It comes during the first season’s 22nd show as both Jed and his dog Duke are feeling down about the topic of love.
Chebanse, ILherscherpilot.com

Culpepper & Merriweather Circus Coming to Chebanse on June 21

Culpepper & Merriweather Circus, America’s Favorite Big Top Circus is coming to Chebanse, Monday, June 21st, to the American Legion Park located at 301 W. 4th South St. Now in its 36th edition, C&M Circus has become internationally known for quality family entertainment. This authentic One-Ring, Big Top Circus has been featured on National Geographic’s Explorer TV series, Entertainment Tonight, A&E Special: Under the Big Top and most recently, On the Road with Circus Kids, a Nickelodeon special featured on the Nick News Program.
Gardeningsoutheastiowaunion.com

Oakwood Nursery blossoms from humble beginnings

For Fairfield’s Oakwood Nursery co-owner Terri Diers, working with plants and gardens has been a lifelong passion. “My mother was an avid outdoor person, gardener, birder, naturalist type person,” Diers said. “Every time I looked at a different college, she kept pointing to horticulture. So, I went to school for that.”
Indiana Stateprincipia-scientific.com

Large Numbers Of Birds Suddenly Dropping Dead In U.S. States?

As if we didn’t have enough weird things going on, now birds are suddenly dropping dead in large numbers all across the eastern half of the country. Before they die, a lot of these birds are exhibiting very strange symptoms. Experts are telling us that in many cases birds are...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘I Love Lucy’: What Was Lucy Ricardo’s Maiden Name Before Marriage to Ricky?

Before Lucy Ricardo married her Cuban bandleader husband Ricky, the “I Love Lucy” character had a maiden name. What was it?. Well, according to a 2015 article in the Lompoc (Calif.) Record, before Lucy said “I do” and maybe even an “I dun’t” popped out of Ricky’s mouth, her name was purportedly Lucille Esmerelda McGillicuddy from West Jamestown, N.Y. Jamestown makes sense now as that actually was Ball’s hometown.
Detroit, MIciviccentertv.com

Detroit Circus Artist and Coach Talks Experiencing the Art and Fun of Circus

Circus Artist & Coach, Jay Karma from Detroit Flyhouse Circus School & Detroit Circus joins the show to discuss training for the circus, as well as the history of the Detroit Circus!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more...
Morris, MNkmrskkok.com

Circus Funtastic Comes to Lee Center

Circus Funtastic will perform two shows, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday at the Lee Community Center in Morris. A free children’s ticket will be given with each paid adult admission.
AnimalsTree Hugger

No More Bikes and Dancing for These Circus Bears

Four circus bears have left their performing days behind them. After being forced for several years to ride bikes, do handstands, and dance around wearing tutus, the Asiatic black bears are no longer part of a circus in Hanoi, Vietnam. Also known as moon bears, they were voluntarily surrendered to the wildlife aid group, Animals Asia.﻿﻿
Musicskiddle.com

Circus Funtasia

It was amazing. Very impressive and had current jokes so that each year it is different but just as fun. :) What a fantastic set of talent entertainers - versatile in their performances. Although music a little loud and couldn't hear the ringmaster announcing who the performers were. However that did not detract from the experience.
Entertainmentthecitizenonline.com

C&M Circus returns to town

For some it invokes childhood memories. For others it’s a new experience they only read about. What ever the reason on July 3 and 4, the circus will be returning to Ortonville. “This will be our third circus,” said Ed Albertson, Ortonville Lions Club event coordinator. “We’ve had rave reviews...
Economyscvapt.com

This Is The Beginning

Welcome back to the Advance Post Times! We took a brief hiatus to replace the Altair 8800s, air out the microwave of the tuna smell, and reorganize the organization. Our new parent company is excited to squeeze every drop of capitalism out of this cash cow produce next-level audience engagement, so expect sweeping changes such as over minimalized and inoffensive-generic-market-researched logos printed on useless crap marked up 1000% a brand new exciting logo, merchandise, and subscription levels with perks!
Fort Myers, FLFlorida Weekly

Cirque Italia show fuses circus with the unexpected in “Alcatraz”

Welcome to Alcatraz. Enjoy your stay. Cirque Italia presents its brand-new production, premiering June 24-27 in Fort Myers, with shows touring through 2021. Cirque Alcatraz will be taking its audience on a riveting, sensational journey of the true story of one man’s reallife nightmare of wrongful conviction and subsequent confinement after being sentenced to life in Alcatraz prison. In the latest production brought to you by Cirque Italia, audience members will be transported through the eyes of two best friends who inadvertently got caught up in the story.