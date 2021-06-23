Cancel
Atlantic City, NJ

NJ money aims to make Atlantic City the national esports hub

 12 days ago

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is investing $200,000 in a center to help Atlantic City and the state become a national hub for the billion-dollar competitive video game industry, known as esports. The New Jersey Economic Development Authority and Stockton University on Tuesday signed an agreement to establish an esports Innovation Center at the university’s Atlantic City campus. It was the latest manifestation of New Jersey’s interest in being not only a player but a leader in the fast-growing esports industry. Newzoo, a research firm that tracks the industry, projects it will generate $1.08 billion globally this year, an increase of 14.5% over last year.

