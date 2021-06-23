NJ money aims to make Atlantic City the national esports hub

Meet Freya. She is an eleven-foot great white shark that weighs 883 pounds and she's been tracked off the coast of Atlantic City by OCEARCH making her way north. Now if you're in AC, don't freak out. Captain John Malecki of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol according to 6 ABC "said there is no need to panic as this time of year it's normal for sharks to migrate north. He even goes on to say that an old captain once told him that "the only sharks you have to worry about in Atlantic City are loan sharks" but he also says if they hear of a shark nearby they do notify the lifeguards.