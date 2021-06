After having this phone over a year, this suddenly started happening a week ago. Existing bluetooth devices worked, but I was unable to add any new devices. In one device, there should be a pop-up showing the PIN for pairing, and that never pops up. In other cases, I'm unsure if there would be a pop-up, but there never is one. It simply says 'Pairing', and eventually times out. I tried rebooting, turning off and on Bluetooth, and then resetting network multiple times, but the problem persists. Of course, now I have no Bluetooth devices paired, and can't pair any, so Bluetooth is in essence broken. What else can I try? Was this related to the most recent update?