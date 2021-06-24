Cancel
Politics

Andrzej Brylabowski: Polish ambassador defends Hungarian law on homosexuality

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmbassador of Poland in Berlin, Andrzej Brylabowski has defended the Hungarian government against European criticisms of Hungarian law regarding the handling of homosexual and transgender identities. “The Hungarian parliament’s right to legally protect schoolchildren from engaging in homosexual acts” Germany (RNT). It has nothing to do with tolerance, let alone harassing homosexuals or restricting their civil rights.

