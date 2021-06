The second watch in Bravur's Grand Tour Chronograph Series has been revealed with the La Grande Boucle. The watch celebrates the Tour de France, cycling's biggest event, which begins on June 26th. The watch is finished with yellow dial accents in reference to the yellow jersey while polka dots and the green dial pay tribute to the mountains jersey and the sprinters jersey. Built in Sweden, the watches are powered by a Sellita SW511b automatic with a power reserve of up to 62 hours.