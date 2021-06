Apple Daily, Hong Kong’s most-read newspaper and the territory’s leading opposition voice, may end all its operations by the end of this week. Local authorities and the city’s new Security Bureau have arrested several of its top editors on national security grounds and ordered the freezing of HK$18 million ($2.3 million) of its affiliates’ financial assets. Five hundred police raided the newspaper’s headquarters last week, rifling through and confiscating journalists’ editorial materials, cell phones and computers.