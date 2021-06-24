Meet the Man Designing Google's Futuristic New Headquarters

Annie Jean-Baptiste, the Head of Product Inclusion, and Angelica McKinley, the Doodle Art Director & Visual Storyteller, have different roles to ensure that Google products and visuals, which reach billions of people worldwide, are universally inclusive. "I feel super excited to be doing this type of storytelling at this scale," says McKinley, who unveiled a new Juneteenth Doodle today to commemorate the day of observance. Earning their seats at the table wasn't easy. "I never thought I would work in tech, because it wasn't something that people like me did," says Jean-Baptiste, a daughter of Haitian immigrants and an 11-year veteran of the company. Now that they're in power positions, both women are looking to pay it forward. "I consider myself lucky that with others like Annie, we can challenge ourselves to elevate this work for other generations," says McKinley. "Make sure you're lifting as you climb," agrees Jean-Baptiste.