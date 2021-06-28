Euro 2020 TV schedule: What channel is every game on?
Euro 2020 is finally here and fans will be treated to live international football on TV for an entire month.
BBC and ITV have the broadcast rights in the UK and they will be bringing supporters every single match so no action will be missed.
The group matches and knockout stage matches have been divided between the channels.
The BBC will have first and second pick of the round of 16 matches and quarter-finals while ITV will be able to choose their top semi-final.
And the final will be shown on both the BBC and ITV.
Who are the pundits for Euro 2020?
ITV have the usual suspects in their punditry team with Ian Wright, Roy Keane and Gary Neville among them.
However, they also have Emma Hayes, Andros Townsend and Eni Aluko.
Full ITV pundits and presenters: Mark Pougatch, Seema Jaswal, Reshmin Chowdhury, Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Patrick Vieira, Graeme Souness, Ashley Cole, Eni Aluko, Robert Earnshaw, Emma Hayes, Nigel de Jong, John Collins, Joe Ledley, Nadia Nadim, Scott Brown, Andros Townsend.
The BBC have also employed familiar faces in their presenters with Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Eilidh Barbour and Mark Chapman fronting the coverage.
Their pundits include Alex Scott, Cesc Fabregas and Micah Richards.
Full BBC pundits and presenters: Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Eilidh Barbour, Mark Chapman, Alan Shearer, Alex Scott, Rio Ferdinand, Micah Richards, Ashley Williams, Mark Hughes, James McFadden, Shelley Kerr, Charlie Adam, Cesc Fabregas, Jurgen Klinsmann.
Full schedule:
Friday, June 11
Turkey vs Italy 8pm BBC
Saturday, June 12
Wales vs Switzerland 2pm BBC
Denmark vs Finland 5pm BBC
Belgium, vs Russia 8pm ITV
Sunday, June 13
England vs Croatia 2pm BBC
Austria vs North Macedonia 5pm ITV
Netherlands vs Ukraine 8pm ITV
Monday, June 14
Scotland vs Czech Republic 2pm BBC
Poland vs Slovakia 8pm ITV
Spain vs Sweden 8pm ITV
Tuesday, June 15
Hungary vs Portugal 5pm ITV
France vs Germany 8pm ITV
Wednesday, June 16
Finland vs Russia 2pm BBC
Turkey vs Wales 5pm BBC
Italy vs Switzerland 8pm ITV
Thursday, June 17
Ukraine vs North Macedonia 2pm ITV
Denmark vs Belgium 5pm ITV
Netherlands vs Austria 8pm BBC
Friday, June 18
Sweden vs Slovakia 2pm BBC
Croatia vs Czech Republic 5pm BBC
England vs Scotland 8pm ITV
Saturday, June 19
Hungary vs France 2pm BBC
Portugal vs Germany 5pm ITV
Spain vs Poland 8pm BBC
Sunday, June 20
Italy vs Wales 5pm ITV
Switzerland vs Turkey 5pm ITV
Monday, June 21
North Macedonia vs Netherlands 5pm ITV
Ukraine vs Austria 5pm ITV
Russia vs Denmark 8pm BBC
Finland vs Belgium 8pm BBC
Tuesday, June 22
Czech Republic vs England 8pm ITV
Croatia vs Scotland 8pm ITV
Wednesday, June 23
Slovakia vs Spain 5pm ITV
Sweden vs Poland 5pm ITV
Germany vs Hungary 8pm BBC
Portugal vs France 8pm BBC
Saturday, June 26
Wales vs Denmark 5pm BBC
Italy vs Austria 8pm BBC
Sunday, June 27
Netherlands vs Czech Republic 5pm ITV
Belgium vs Portugal 8pm ITV
Monday, June 28
Croatia vs Spain 5pm ITV
France vs Switzerland 8pm ITV
Tuesday, June 29
England vs Germany 5pm BBC
Sweden vs Ukraine 8pm BBC
Friday, July 2
Quarter-final TBC
Quarter-final TBC
Saturday, June 3
Quarter-final TBC
Quarter-final TBC
Tuesday, July 6
Semi-final TBC
Wednesday, July 7
Semi-final TBC
Sunday, July 11
Final BBC/ITV