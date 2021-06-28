Cancel
Euro 2020 TV schedule: What channel is every game on?

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 14 hours ago

Euro 2020 is finally here and fans will be treated to live international football on TV for an entire month.

BBC and ITV have the broadcast rights in the UK and they will be bringing supporters every single match so no action will be missed.

The group matches and knockout stage matches have been divided between the channels.

The BBC will have first and second pick of the round of 16 matches and quarter-finals while ITV will be able to choose their top semi-final.

And the final will be shown on both the BBC and ITV.

Who are the pundits for Euro 2020?

ITV have the usual suspects in their punditry team with Ian Wright, Roy Keane and Gary Neville among them.

However, they also have Emma Hayes, Andros Townsend and Eni Aluko.

Full ITV pundits and presenters: Mark Pougatch, Seema Jaswal, Reshmin Chowdhury, Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Patrick Vieira, Graeme Souness, Ashley Cole, Eni Aluko, Robert Earnshaw, Emma Hayes, Nigel de Jong, John Collins, Joe Ledley, Nadia Nadim, Scott Brown, Andros Townsend.

The BBC have also employed familiar faces in their presenters with Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Eilidh Barbour and Mark Chapman fronting the coverage.

Their pundits include Alex Scott, Cesc Fabregas and Micah Richards.

Full BBC pundits and presenters: Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Eilidh Barbour, Mark Chapman, Alan Shearer, Alex Scott, Rio Ferdinand, Micah Richards, Ashley Williams, Mark Hughes, James McFadden, Shelley Kerr, Charlie Adam, Cesc Fabregas, Jurgen Klinsmann.

Full schedule:

Friday, June 11

Turkey vs Italy 8pm BBC

Saturday, June 12

Wales vs Switzerland 2pm BBC

Denmark vs Finland 5pm BBC

Belgium, vs Russia 8pm ITV

Sunday, June 13

England vs Croatia 2pm BBC

Austria vs North Macedonia 5pm ITV

Netherlands vs Ukraine 8pm ITV

Monday, June 14

Scotland vs Czech Republic 2pm BBC

Poland vs Slovakia 8pm ITV

Spain vs Sweden 8pm ITV

Tuesday, June 15

Hungary vs Portugal 5pm ITV

France vs Germany 8pm ITV

Wednesday, June 16

Finland vs Russia 2pm BBC

Turkey vs Wales 5pm BBC

Italy vs Switzerland 8pm ITV

Thursday, June 17

Ukraine vs North Macedonia 2pm ITV

Denmark vs Belgium 5pm ITV

Netherlands vs Austria 8pm BBC

Friday, June 18

Sweden vs Slovakia 2pm BBC

Croatia vs Czech Republic 5pm BBC

England vs Scotland 8pm ITV

Saturday, June 19

Hungary vs France 2pm BBC

Portugal vs Germany 5pm ITV

Spain vs Poland 8pm BBC

Sunday, June 20

Italy vs Wales 5pm ITV

Switzerland vs Turkey 5pm ITV

Monday, June 21

North Macedonia vs Netherlands 5pm ITV

Ukraine vs Austria 5pm ITV

Russia vs Denmark 8pm BBC

Finland vs Belgium 8pm BBC

Tuesday, June 22

Czech Republic vs England 8pm ITV

Croatia vs Scotland 8pm ITV

Wednesday, June 23

Slovakia vs Spain 5pm ITV

Sweden vs Poland 5pm ITV

Germany vs Hungary 8pm BBC

Portugal vs France 8pm BBC

Saturday, June 26

Wales vs Denmark 5pm BBC

Italy vs Austria 8pm BBC

Sunday, June 27

Netherlands vs Czech Republic 5pm ITV

Belgium vs Portugal 8pm ITV

Monday, June 28

Croatia vs Spain 5pm ITV

France vs Switzerland 8pm ITV

Tuesday, June 29

England vs Germany 5pm BBC

Sweden vs Ukraine 8pm BBC

Friday, July 2

Quarter-final TBC

Quarter-final TBC

Saturday, June 3

Quarter-final TBC

Quarter-final TBC

Tuesday, July 6

Semi-final TBC

Wednesday, July 7

Semi-final TBC

Sunday, July 11

Final BBC/ITV

