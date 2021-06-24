Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

‘We have a 3-year-old boy. His mother is homeless. No one will take him.’ Our jaws fell open. ‘We’ll be at your house in 30 minutes!’: Couple adopt 4 children from foster care, co-parent with birth mom

By Love What Matters
Posted by 
InspireMore
InspireMore
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My husband and I were high school sweethearts that met at the grocery store where we both worked. After 10 months of working together, we started dating. We knew right away we would get married one day and, though there were a few bumps in the road, after dating for almost seven years, we got married! We were ready to take on all that life would have for us in our careers and family life.

www.inspiremore.com
View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
InspireMore

InspireMore

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The leader in good news and positive media happening around the globe.

 https://www.inspiremore.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Care#Foster Parents#Foster Homes#International Adoption#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Homeless
News Break
Walmart
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
Upworthy

Single gay dad who adopted 5 disabled kids, adopts another child

A selfless single man has just adopted his sixth child and plans to adopt more in the hope of giving them a better life. Ben Carpenter, who's 37, adopted his first child at the age of 21 and has over the years adopted five children with disability. Carpenter, who hails from Huddersfield in England, has made it his personal mission to help vulnerable children. He just adopted two-year-old Louis. The doting dad adopts kids that he believes are in most need of care and a home. He is determined to continue providing a happy home for kids.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I’m not going to sugar coat it. His file is so big, no one will even look at it anymore.’ He was pencil thin, eyes sunken so deep. He was ours.’: Couple adopts 16-year-old runaway, ‘His story didn’t end how the world told him it would’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “We are no strangers to the ‘road less traveled’ lifestyle. Quite frankly, we live with a, ‘been there, done that’ attitude, since becoming parents to a 16-year-old son at the ages of 25 and 27. We had spent a year and a half getting to know the boy that made us mom and dad before we got the call that our son was going to be a big brother. We welcomed our second son, an incredible 14-year-old with a smile that can melt the coldest heart. Our lives were starting to make more sense. The pieces were coming together. We had spent 4 months bonding as a family and were a week and a half away from celebrating our first Christmas as a family of four. The personalized ornament with our names across reindeer was already on our tree and our bags were packed in the car for a quick pre-Christmas getaway.
Florida StatePosted by
Amomama

1-Year-Old Baby Girl Adopted by Florida Family Who Also Adopted Her 2 Brothers 2 Years Ago

A Florida couple, who already have a family of their own, adopts a baby girl, Sadie Grace, only two years after adopting her two brothers. She turns 1 on June 22. The Cross family, Tony, and his wife Carla, met in 1997 in a family restaurant and had 3 children of their own, Shelby, Sydney, and Sawyer. However, when the opportunity came to adopt two little boys and their little sister, only two years later, they did not pass.
ReligionPosted by
InspireMore

‘Two kids, that was our plan. I expected a ‘NO WAY!’ But he started talking about it before I did.’: Family adopts after hosting foster child, ‘He was meant to be here’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Two kids… that was our plan even when we were dating in high school. Originally, we wanted a boy and a girl. But after Auden, I prayed for the second one to be a boy too. God saw fit to grant my wishes. However, I am reminded of a time I sat in Grandma Brownie’s kitchen and talked about the two kids I was going to have. She was quick to quote this verse:
Family RelationshipsPosted by
IBTimes

Newborn Baby Who Was 'Sold' By Mother To Childless Couple Over Financial Issues Rescued

A woman in India reportedly sold her newborn baby for $1,300 to a childless couple due to financial issues after being separated from her husband. The incident took place last week in the southern state of Telangana. According to local media, the couple who "purchased" the 3-day-old baby was traced by the officials of the Women Development and Child Welfare department. On Sunday, the couple and the baby were called to the Child Welfare Committee's office. The baby was then sent to a child care home.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I got the call at 6 p.m., left my kids with my husband and drove to her house with my socks crammed into my Birkenstocks.’: Mom urges others to ‘just show up’ when friends need you’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Once upon a time I was in my early twenties, no children, a job I could leave at work for the most part a full night’s sleep and a partridge in a pear tree. When a friend would have a baby or someone got really sick I would show up with my arms loaded full of home baked goodies, thoughtful cards, meals to their exact liking and honestly I really thought this is what service to the people in my life should look like.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Mom Returns to Her Family after Leaving Them Many Years Ago, Son Teaches Her a Lesson – Subscriber Story

Ever since Sam’s mom left him and his father for another man, the ten-year-old resented her. One day, she came back and learns an important lesson from her son. Sam was only ten years old when his mom, Aurora, left their household. She had an affair with a wealthy man and wanted a better life, so she packed all her belongings and left her only son and husband.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘She’s white. Is that okay?’ Without hesitating, my husband said, ‘She needs a home. Her race isn’t relevant.’: Foster parents adopt 3 children in 7 months, ‘Families don’t have to match’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was a little girl, I always wanted to be a mom. It was the one thing I was sure of. My mother died when I was five years old, and the few memories I have of her shaped me to be the mother I am today.
HomelessPosted by
Upworthy

Homeless man's makeover helps him reunite with his family who thought he was dead for 10 years

A homeless Brazilian man was reunited with his mother and sister who believed he had been dead for a decade after a local barbershop gave him a haircut, trimmed his beard, and posted photos of his makeover on social media. Forty-five-year-old João Coelho Guimarães had been sleeping rough in Goiânia, Brazil, for three years and used to walk by Padoo — a men's clothing store and barbershop shop — almost every day while picking up cans. One day, he stepped inside and asked the staff if he could borrow a razor from them.
ReligionPosted by
Daily Mail

Heartbroken mother pays tribute to her 'angel' after the three-year-old boy died when he fell from a third-floor window and was mauled by his family's dogs in New Jersey

The mother of a three-year-old New Jersey boy who died when he fell from a third-story window and was then mauled by his family's two dogs has paid tribute to her 'angel'. 'The worst thing that a parent can go through is having to give their sweet Angel back to Heaven,' Nasha Soto posted on Facebook next to a drawing of a baby angel on Friday.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

My five-year-old son came home from school in tears and said he ‘hated’ his Afro hair

I’m a father of two — my son Jaden is seven and my daughter Ava is three. Now, as a man who has experienced racism in my childhood, I’d like to think that, since then, change has occurred when it comes to racism and feeling visible in the classroom.However, just one week into my son’s first days at school, I was rudely awakened and reminded that in 25 years, change hasn’t been as quick as I or any parent would like. I remember him coming home from school and realising that he was really upset. In tears, he said to...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

88-Year-Old Woman to Meet Her Son for the First Time after Putting Him up for Adoption 71 Years Ago

A Ringgold elderly woman will finally get to meet her son after she gave him up for adoption more than seven decades ago. The meeting is set to happen this weekend. Ringgold resident Jean Stapp, 88, became pregnant when she was just 16. The then-teenager had to move across the country to give birth, and then her parents forced her to give him up for adoption.