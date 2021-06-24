‘We have a 3-year-old boy. His mother is homeless. No one will take him.’ Our jaws fell open. ‘We’ll be at your house in 30 minutes!’: Couple adopt 4 children from foster care, co-parent with birth mom

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “We are no strangers to the ‘road less traveled’ lifestyle. Quite frankly, we live with a, ‘been there, done that’ attitude, since becoming parents to a 16-year-old son at the ages of 25 and 27. We had spent a year and a half getting to know the boy that made us mom and dad before we got the call that our son was going to be a big brother. We welcomed our second son, an incredible 14-year-old with a smile that can melt the coldest heart. Our lives were starting to make more sense. The pieces were coming together. We had spent 4 months bonding as a family and were a week and a half away from celebrating our first Christmas as a family of four. The personalized ornament with our names across reindeer was already on our tree and our bags were packed in the car for a quick pre-Christmas getaway.