4 Fun Things to Do in Central Washington in July 2021

Best known for its twisting, winding passages of underground caves, Carlsbad Caverns National Park is one of the most fun things to do in New Mexico. The caves are filled with dark tunnels that stretch for miles. You can explore on your own or take a ranger-led tour through bat holes, mud pits, calcite formations, limestone chambers, and outlandish displays of stalactites. If you visit at the right time of the year, you can even watch bat migrations with thousands and thousands of critters taking flight in the night sky at the same moment. Above ground, you can go hiking, biking or driving through the beautiful scenery of New Mexico. The most challenging trails have steep climbs through rocky terrain; the most relaxing spots have picnic areas surrounded by flowers and fresh springs.