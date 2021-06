Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SMP. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a report on Friday, May 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 542 ($7.08) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 542 ($7.08) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 532.60 ($6.96).