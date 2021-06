ABT Sportsline pays tribute to its founder for its 125th Anniversary with its most ambitious creation, born on the basis of the Audi RS 6 and limited to 64 units. As we already discovered at the beginning of the year ABT Sportline celebrates in this 2021 no less than 125 years of history, and on such an anniversary it was to be expected that the German company would prepare something really special. The ABT RSQ8-R with its 740 hp and 920 Nm of torque was a juicy first appetizer, but the true tribute to ABT's long history now comes with this new Audi RS 6 that is called the Johann Abt Signature Edition, in honor of the founder of the company.