CT Forecast

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;A.M. mist, clearing;79;67;S;6;65%;52%;7. Chester;A.M. mist, clearing;79;66;S;5;67%;51%;5. Danbury;More humid;79;65;S;5;64%;17%;6. Groton;Mist in the morning;75;65;S;6;80%;50%;3. Hartford;Periods of sun;81;66;S;6;68%;25%;5. Meriden;Misty in the morning;80;64;S;5;69%;51%;5. New Haven;A.M. mist, clearing;77;67;S;6;72%;52%;6. Oxford;Decreasing clouds;76;63;S;6;82%;30%;6. Willimantic;Misty in the morning;79;63;S;6;70%;56%;3. Windsor Locks;Periods of sun;80;65;S;6;66%;22%;5. _____

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to. 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy...