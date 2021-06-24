Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burnett, Sawyer, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 03:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud-to-ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Burnett; Sawyer; Washburn The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Washburn County in northwestern Wisconsin Northeastern Burnett County in northwestern Wisconsin Northwestern Sawyer County in northwestern Wisconsin * Until 430 AM CDT. * At 354 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Webb Lake Wisconsin, or 18 miles north of Spooner, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Minong around 405 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Hayward. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH