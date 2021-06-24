How does Warren Buffett do it? What is his secret?
“Here is a secret, insurance companies do NOT want your money; they simply want to HOLD your money”. Warren Buffett and other smart investors make money by borrowing to invest in low-risk, low-return securities, sort of like a “specialized margin” account. Other folks, who don’t have enough borrowing power to play the leverage game (interest rates on margin accounts can be high for the small investor), can only generate profits by investing in possibly higher-risk assets.dchieftain.com