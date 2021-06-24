Cancel
How does Warren Buffett do it? What is his secret?

El Defensor Chieftain
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Here is a secret, insurance companies do NOT want your money; they simply want to HOLD your money”. Warren Buffett and other smart investors make money by borrowing to invest in low-risk, low-return securities, sort of like a “specialized margin” account. Other folks, who don’t have enough borrowing power to play the leverage game (interest rates on margin accounts can be high for the small investor), can only generate profits by investing in possibly higher-risk assets.

dchieftain.com
Warren Buffett
