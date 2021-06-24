Cancel
5 Stocks To Watch For June 24, 2021

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $12.77 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares gained 0.5% to $287.10 in after-hours trading.
  • Steelcase Inc. (NASDAQ: SCS) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its first quarter, while sales exceeded views. The company also issued strong guidance for the second quarter. Steelcase shares climbed 5.7% to $15.37 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) to have earned $4.99 per share on revenue of $21.51 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. FedEx shares rose 0.9% to $299.90 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. KB Home shares dropped 4.3% to $41.51 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $11.01 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares gained 0.2% to $133.35 in after-hours trading.
