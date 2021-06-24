5 Stocks To Watch For June 24, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $12.77 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares gained 0.5% to $287.10 in after-hours trading.

Steelcase Inc. (NASDAQ: SCS) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its first quarter, while sales exceeded views. The company also issued strong guidance for the second quarter. Steelcase shares climbed 5.7% to $15.37 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) to have earned $4.99 per share on revenue of $21.51 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. FedEx shares rose 0.9% to $299.90 in after-hours trading.

