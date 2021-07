A window is an important part that you can have in the interior of your home. This is because the window is a place where air circulation occurs. You can get fresh air from outside your house by having windows. In addition, a window is also a place for natural light to enter your home. Thus, you can get a more beautiful and clear interior view. This also makes the window a very suitable part for you to use in a variety of interiors of any room in your home. In addition to the importance of windows in the value of functionality for your home, you can use windows of various shapes and sizes that provide aesthetic value for your home. For that, in this article, we will discuss Simple and Aesthetic Window Frame Ideas for Your Home. With a variety of concepts that you can choose from, in this article we will discuss various ideas for simple window shapes that can provide aesthetic value for the interior and exterior of your home. For that, let's discuss!