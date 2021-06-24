Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

One in five Brits 'too scared' to take driving lessons

By James Fossdyke
motor1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn estimated 2.6 million Brits are 'too scared' to learn to drive, while even more simply don’t feel the need to learn, according to new research. A study of 2,000 motorists by finance firm Go Car Credit found 21 percent of people without a licence say they are too fearful to get behind the wheel.

uk.motor1.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Brits#Driving Lessons#Uk#Go Car Credit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Country
U.K.
Related
Texas Statejessehernandezlaw.com

Ways to Tell if You’re Too Drunk to Drive

Drinking and driving has enormous consequences. Not only are you putting your safety at risk when you get behind the wheel drunk, but you’re risking the lives of others on the road. Sometimes, it might be a little hard to tell if you’re a little too tipsy to drive home or not. Follow these tips and tricks to determine if driving home is a smart idea.
Public Healthatoallinks.com

Can You Book Driving Lessons During COVID-19?

With the world fast on its pace, you need to keep up to it. Punjub Driving School brings to you the opportunity to put your hands on the steering wheel to write the ballad of your journey on the wheels across Australia. Searching a driving school near me? Punjab Driving...
FacebookPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

You Might Not be Experiencing Road Rage but Something Else

I consider myself to be a pretty calm person. It usually takes quite a bit for me to get really angry or upset. However, I have more of a short fuse when it comes to driving. I wouldn’t say that I have road rage. Maybe more of road anger? Anyway, there is a new word to describe said road rage. Plus, as an added bonus, it very well may be genetic.
AgricultureCourier News

An expensive lesson in staying in one's lane

One of the saddest things that happens when you raise cows is the death of newborn calves. Most often, mama cows are better at birthing and caring for their babies than you are, but things can go wrong. One time around midnight, a frustrated veterinarian told me that if people wanted to keep pet cows, they shouldn’t breed them.
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

9 Signs She Might Just Be the One

Determining whether a woman you are seeing is “the one” or not is not the stuff of rom-coms. There is no exact cute moment or thing that needs to be said or done, and voila, a light shines down from heaven, and you know what you have to do. But there are certain things a guy can watch for, cues if you will, indicating that you just might have found that much-ballyhooed keeper. Such as…
World Inside Pictures

Dealing With Leaving Things behind When You Move

Moving to a new city or country, one of the toughest things is to deal with leaving things behind. When we move, it is sometimes not practical or even possible to take everything we own and love with us. Sometimes moving certain things is just too expensive to be worth it. It may be simpler to donate or sell all your difficult to move possessions. However there are some belongings that carry a high sentimental value and they are irreplaceable for us. However before you make a decision, do consult your movers as professional moving services may just have a solution to help you out.
Family RelationshipsLifehacker

Is It 'You and I' or 'You and Me'?

Sometimes, no matter how one pours their heart out, if you flub your grammar, that’s all someone is going to remember. This was the case when I wrote this post about how to decide when you’re done having children, in which I shared my own experiences as a mother of one child, a former foster parent, and a woman who has had two miscarriages.
TrafficBBC

Heads of the Valleys: 50mph limit plan causes 'frustration'

Plans for 50mph limit on a new £336m stretch of dual carriageway on one of Wales' major roads could cause them "frustration", drivers are warning. A consultation will decide the limit for the five-mile (8km) part of the A465 Heads of the Valleys road. It means that after seven years...
HealthThrive Global

Three Reasons to Take a Break From Screens

Screens have become a universal part of our daily lives. We use them for work, entertainment, social interaction, learning, and more. I wrote this on a screen and you are reading it on a screen. Today’s technology is phenomenal and the ability for us to access such a vast wealth...
KidsMedicineNet.com

What Should My 18-Month-Old Be Doing?

The early years of your little one's life are filled with lots of exciting milestones. Your child seems to learn a new word or skill almost every day. By the time your toddler is 18 months or a year and a half old, they exhibit new and complex emotions. For example, play in different ways than they used to as infants and may also like to make their little choices. Although the growth may seem to have slowed down, the toddler makes big moves as far as language, memory, coordination and learning are concerned. Knowing what milestones your baby should attain for their age is essential. Not all toddlers attain the same milestone at the same age. There may be individual variations. Premature babies need more time to “catch up” with the milestones and that is normal. If you are not sure whether your child has attained the expected milestones, you may seek a doctor’s advice. Generally, by the time your toddler is 18 months of age they may have acquired the following skills:
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

My Husband and I Spend All Our Time Together

I’ll start with a disclaimer — every relationship is different. Different needs, different goals, different thresholds. So you do what works for you, and if what I’m writing here doesn’t work for you, then feel free to stop reading and go on your merry way, I won’t be offended. Okay,...
Traffickentlive.news

'Chaos and misery' for drivers stuck in 'chronically overcrowded' lorry parks

Lorry drivers are facing “chaos” because of a shortage of parking and poor toilet facilities, a leading union has warned. Unite said services and lorry parks in Kent have become “chronically overcrowded”, causing tensions among drivers. If drivers do not comply with the rules they are clamped and fined even...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

More than 50 arrested as thousands attend illegal rave and set loose dozens of cows

More than 50 people have been arrested after an illegal rave attended by thousands led to dozens of cows escaping from their field.At its height, up to 2,000 people were at the unlicensed music event in the West Sussex town of Steyning on Saturday.Drone footage showed a long line of cars snaking up a country road, where police set up road blocks to stop anyone from entering or leaving the area.A herd of about 40 cattle, including heavily-pregnant cows and calves, also disappeared from a field after a large section of fence was reportedly cut down to “make the dancing...
Trafficsmarttransport.org.uk

Road deaths drop 16% during pandemic year

Road deaths in the UK dropped for the first time in eight years during 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, which saw a reduction in traffic levels. New data from the Department for Transport (DfT) has shown there were 1,472 reported road deaths in 2020, compared to 1,748 in 2019. Road...
Family Relationshipsindy100.com

The Top 3 Worst Questions I've Been Asked As A Parent

There's something about being pregnant, or having small children, that causes people to think its perfectly acceptable to ask inappropriate questions. Here's the worst three I've been asked in my time;. 1. Wow, you're so big - is it twins?. With both of my pregnancies I got asked this a...
Mental HealthPosted by
KIX 105.7

Apparently I’m Not The Only One Doing Weird Things In My Sleep

I've talked to you guys before about sleepwalking. It's something my Mom did, my sister does it occasionally, and I do it sometimes, too. Lately it's calmed down quite a bit. Husbando says if I do get up, most of the time it's just to go to the bathroom. I mean, I'd consider that normal. As long as I'm not trying to get dressed or go to work at one in the morning, that's fine.