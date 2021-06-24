One in five Brits 'too scared' to take driving lessons

The early years of your little one's life are filled with lots of exciting milestones. Your child seems to learn a new word or skill almost every day. By the time your toddler is 18 months or a year and a half old, they exhibit new and complex emotions. For example, play in different ways than they used to as infants and may also like to make their little choices. Although the growth may seem to have slowed down, the toddler makes big moves as far as language, memory, coordination and learning are concerned. Knowing what milestones your baby should attain for their age is essential. Not all toddlers attain the same milestone at the same age. There may be individual variations. Premature babies need more time to “catch up” with the milestones and that is normal. If you are not sure whether your child has attained the expected milestones, you may seek a doctor’s advice. Generally, by the time your toddler is 18 months of age they may have acquired the following skills: