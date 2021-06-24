Cops name mom ‘person of interest’ in deaths of 9- and 7-year-old sisters found in Florida canal
Two Florida girls found dead in a canal Tuesday were identified Wednesday as 9- and 7-year-old sisters, and police have named their mother as a person of interest in the case. Tinessa Hogan, 36, has not yet been arrested in connection with the deaths of her daughters Destiny, 9, and Daysha, 7, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported. But police also said she was “not out in the community.”www.nydailynews.com