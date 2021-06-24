Cancel
Public Health

Heart Issues Following COVID-19 Vaccines Surpass 1,200 Cases

By Harry Hurley
WPG Talk Radio
 4 days ago
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that there are more than 1,200 cases of heart inflammation reported in people (mostly younger) who received messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccines. More than 130 million Americans have been fully vaccinated with mRNA shots, according to the CDC, and there have been...

WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

