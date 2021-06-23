Communist China Must Answer

As the world continues to recover from the destruction caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it is high time that answers regarding the mystery of its origin are uncovered and shared with the public. Most urgently, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) must answer for the theory that COVID-19 leaked from a lab that studied coronaviruses in Wuhan, China. Moreover, the CCP must be held accountable for the initial cover-up that allowed this virus to spread around the world and claim millions of lives.