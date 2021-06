As anyone who was alive in 1971 knows (and has probably told those who weren’t yet born on too many occasions), 1971 was a year unlike any other in the annals of music. There was great music to be found anywhere and everywhere, regardless of the genre. If the early part of the 21st Century can lay claim to the term “Peak TV” due to the quality of what’s available on the small screen, 1971 could be described as the year of “Peak Music”.