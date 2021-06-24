Brand New Jazz Sounds

All new releases from around the World of Jazz. A new mini-album by The Near Jazz Experience highlights the band's hypnotic improv grooves, salutes a pop hero and explores new ground in the shape of electronic beats and live sound manipulation. Pianist Ray Gallon's debut recording arrives after more than three decades of him plying his trade on stages and in studios around the world with the crème-de-la-crème of jazz. A ground-breaking album from guitarist Rene Lussier who is one of the leading figures in the innovative Quebec music scene. The first recording by the grouping of pedal steel prodigy Susan Alcorn, saxophonist Ingrid Laubrock, and noise cellist Leila Bordreuil. The third album from Alchemy Sound Project, a collective in which five esteemed composers and bandleaders form a potent ensemble greater than the sum of its parts. Mårten Landström interprets the sublime Alan Hovhaness Folkish Piano Works. The latest project by the stimulating modern jazz quartet Madre Vaca is no less than the musical depiction of the four elements of the world. The third full length album by Sound Prints, co-led by Joe Lovano and Dave Douglas, includes ten new compositions by the co-leaders and features Lawrence Fields, Linda May Han Oh and Joey Baron.