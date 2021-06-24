Cancel
Tobias Meinhart: The Painter

By FRIEDRICH KUNZMANN
During the past decade of working the jazz clubs of New York, German tenor saxophonist Tobias Meinhart has soaked up every inch of the musical tradition he started pursuing as a drummer in Bavaria in his early teens. A keen ear for melodic development, a gift for harmonic oversight and the whims for rhythmic intricacy already graced the saxophonist's last outing, Berlin People (Sunnyside, 2018), featuring the distinctive playing of Kurt Rosenwinkel. On The Painter, however, Meinhart has now also found his very own voice and presents an hour-long set full of swinging originals, backed by an all-star cast of New Yorker cats.

