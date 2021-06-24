Tobias Meinhart: The Painter

This week we celebrate the work of pianist Geri Allen whose contribution to the jazz world was cut short too early. The fruits of her legacy, however, have already been evident for some time. There are so many among today's pianists who are in their late 40s, from Jason Moran to Ethan Iverson, from Vijay Iyer to Aruán Ortiz or David Virelles, in whose piano playing one can feel the influence of the Pontiac native. And when you hear today's trailblazers looking up to a musician that was just 15-20 years their senior, you know that Geri Allen's repertoire is bound to become an increasingly influential source of inspiration for years to come.