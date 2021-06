When employing CNC manufacturing, you will of course have to create a design of the product you want to create. This is obviously also the case when utilizing a 3D printing service instead of Computer Numerical Control machining. Unfortunately the created designs are not always optimally made. In fact, the CAD designs for CNC machining can usually be improved rather easily with the help of a few tips. Below you can find five examples you should certainly employ, although there are many more useful tips regarding this subject.