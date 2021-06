D.He stumbled upon an affair with a close associate of British Health Secretary Matt Hankok. On Saturday, he submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, after the “Sun” released pictures showing married Hancock and adviser Gina Colatangelo kissing deeply in the health ministry office – a clear violation of corona communication restrictions. According to the newspaper, a surveillance camera was taken on May 6. They arrived eleven days before the lock loosening came into effect, which allowed for re-warm-up and other physical contact between the two houses.