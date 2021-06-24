Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Meet the man designing Google’s futuristic new headquarters

By Sam Shead, @Sam_L_Shead
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish designer Thomas Heatherwick has designed four huge hangars for Google's headquarters in Mountain View. He's also behind Google's new headquarters in London. "I'm embarrassed to say I didn't, we didn't, really get back to them originally," Heatherwick told CNBC. In 2012, British designer Thomas Heatherwick found himself having dinner...

www.cnbc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Heatherwick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#British#Cnbc#The Bjarke Ingels Group#Ames#King S Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Google
Related
DesignArchDaily

Heatherwick Studio Wins Competition to Design Innovative Office Building in Madrid

Heatherwick Studio has been selected to design an office building in Madrid for the Spanish department store chain El Corte Ingles. The studio's first project to be built in Spain, Castellana 69 embodies a comprehensive sustainability strategy while also promoting a new vision of the office space. Developed together with local practices CLK architects and BAC Engineering Consultancy Group, Castellana 69 features a green inner courtyard, taking advantage of a strong connection between indoor and outdoor spaces.
BusinessTechCrunch

Discord acquires augmented reality startup Ubiquity6

The ambitious AR startup had raised $37.5 million from a series of top investors including Benchmark, First Round, Kleiner Perkins and Google’s Gradient Ventures who were betting on its vision of building a consumer-facing platform for hosting augmented reality content. Its most recent publicly disclosed financing was a $27 million Series B in October of 2018.
Internetaddictivetips.com

How to schedule a Google Meet meeting

Google Meet, like other online meeting tools has a scheduling feature. It allows you to create a link for a meeting that will be held in the future. The feature is available to all users, regardless if they use Google Meet for free or have a license, or if they sign in to a Google account or use it without an account.
Internetthemorningnews.com

New Google Meet: Zoom Has A Competition

Between May and June 2021, Google Meet, Google’s video chatting platform, received numerous updates and design changes. Checking meeting code expiration, new administrator settings for joining meetings, updates to the Hand Raise feature, presenting from other Google programs, new languages supported for captions, and the most significant change is in the user interface.
BusinessPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

ITV to Get New London Headquarters

U.K. TV giant ITV is moving all London staff to a new headquarters. The company said Thursday that it has agreed to a 13-year lease at the BBC’s Broadcast Centre in the capital’s White City neighborhood “to bring all of its London-based staff into one location for the first time.”
Interior Designledsmagazine.com

Architectural firm headquarters serves as living lab for sleek SSL design

A-Light, an Acuity Brand, has revealed innovative usage of products in its Apex and Accoled portfolios within a new headquarters for the LPA Design Studios architectural firm. The firm designed and equipped the new headquarters to showcase modern architectural concepts and a balanced mix of natural light and sublime LED-based fixtures essentially hidden in plain sight. The solid-state lighting (SSL) project was challenging in the open-concept space with expanses of high ceilings and unique geographical lines.
Businessthewestsidegazette.com

Asia’s Richest Man Announces Partnership With Google For 5G

MUMBAI, India — Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, who is chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, on June 24, announced the launch of JioPhone Next, a fully-featured smartphone developed in partnership with search engine giant Google. “JioPhone Next is one of the most affordable smartphones globally, which has cutting-edge...
BusinessAndroid Headlines

Google's So-Called 'Pantry Mode' Strategy Impacts New Ideas

Google is reportedly using a so-called ‘pantry mode’ strategy to sit on new ideas. According to a report from The New York Times, the company is actually waiting for a competitor to force its hand. Google’s ‘pantry mode’ approach affects new ideas within the company. The company actually considers this...
Technology9to5Google

Hands on: Google’s reference designs set a delightful standard for Android TV remotes

TV remotes can end up being a deeply personal thing and the design matters. Some remotes feel cheap in the hand or have buttons that don’t feel nice to press. Others are too thin and have stupid navigation methods and take 6 years to replace with one that’s still too expensive. As Android TV expands, it’s an issue that Google is attempting to curb by setting a standard with the G10 and G20 reference remotes. After using them for a bit, I think they’re a delightful standard for manufacturers to use.
Softwarechromeunboxed.com

Google Meet becomes safer by default with these new security features

As a part of the Anywhere School 2021 event, Google has announced several updates to its Meet video software that will soon make it more secure. The company continues its relentless barrage of awesome updates for the hybrid classroom that was born and thrived out of the result of the global pandemic. Let’s go over some of these updates, and when you can expect to benefit from them!
InternetZDNet

Brave's new privacy-focused search engine takes aim at Google

Chromium-based browser maker Brave has launched a beta of its Brave search engine in a bid to create a privacy-focused alternative to Google. The new search engine puts Brave into the category of firms that have both a browser and a search engine: Google, Microsoft, Yandex and Baidu are also among these companies with both.
Constructiondesignboom.com

office KGDVS designs green and compact headquarters in brussels for broadcaster VRT

Flemish public broadcaster VRT partners with architecture office KGDVS for the construction of its new headquarters in brussels. the project will replace the company’s current office space, which has stood for more than four decades. the construction team, is dubbed VRT morgen (translating to VRT tomorrow) and consists of office KGDVS and jaspers-eyers architects, bureau bas smets, tractebel, CES, ideal acoustics, willemen construct, jan de nul group and EEG. with its expected completion in the summer of 2026, the new media house focuses on flexibility and cooperation with meeting places where employees can gather and collaborate.
InternetIn Style

Meet the Badass Google Executives Behind This Year's Juneteenth Doodle

Annie Jean-Baptiste, the Head of Product Inclusion, and Angelica McKinley, the Doodle Art Director & Visual Storyteller, have different roles to ensure that Google products and visuals, which reach billions of people worldwide, are universally inclusive. "I feel super excited to be doing this type of storytelling at this scale," says McKinley, who unveiled a new Juneteenth Doodle today to commemorate the day of observance. Earning their seats at the table wasn't easy. "I never thought I would work in tech, because it wasn't something that people like me did," says Jean-Baptiste, a daughter of Haitian immigrants and an 11-year veteran of the company. Now that they're in power positions, both women are looking to pay it forward. "I consider myself lucky that with others like Annie, we can challenge ourselves to elevate this work for other generations," says McKinley. "Make sure you're lifting as you climb," agrees Jean-Baptiste.
addictivetips.com

Google Meet: Join a meeting from a link

Google Meet has been around for years, and long before a great deal of people found themselves going online during the pandemic. One of Google Meet’s major strengths is that most people already have it. You can use it with a Google account (or without one), and it’s free. Google...
InternetThe Verge

Google Meet’s hand-raising feature is getting a more visible animation

Google Meet, Google’s answer to video calling services like Zoom, is getting a collection of helpful tweaks to its hand-raising feature as part of ongoing updates to Workspace. The new changes, spotted by 9to5Google, include a new hand-raising animation, notification sound, and adjustments to how hosts are made aware of raised hands.
Cell Phonesdistrictchronicles.com

Google Pixel 6 Design and Specifications Leak

Google Pixel 6 Updates: Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are much-awaited releases and as per recent reports and rumors Pixel’s new range of phones has a lot to offer from design, Google-made processor and much more. The talked-about release for Android phones so far has been Google’s Pixel...