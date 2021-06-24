Lapel seeks more water project help
LAPEL — Lapel might get additional monetary assistance for its $4.7 million water system project. In December, the town was notified it would receive a $700,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs for its water improvement plan (which requires a town match of $66,000). It also has pursued supplemental funding through the Indiana Finance Authority's State Revolving Fund (SRF) to help pay for the remaining amount.