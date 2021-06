Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) driver Dane Cameron qualified the No. 60 Acura DPi on the front row for Sunday’s annual Sahlen’s Six Hours of Watkins Glen. Cameron’s qualifying lap – 1:30.141-seconds – was his fastest lap of the weekend and was less than a tenth of a second shy of capturing the pole position. The second place qualifying result marks MSR’s fourth front row start at the Six Hours of The Glen. MSR started on the GTD class pole in 2017 and went on to win the Six Hour. The team also swept the front row with both MSR’s Acura NSX GT3s starting on the front row in 2019, with one going on to capture a victory.