I’ve been reading threads on this website for a few months now and I cannot understand a number of things.. The first being why people seem to get so upset over the term “chav” or describing a name as “chavvy”. If someone has asked for an opinion on a name why is it okay to tell someone their opinion is wrong or offensive? It’s an opinion at the end of the day the person is not saying you or said child said with name is that type of person but that’s the association that springs to mind when they hear it / see it. I’m really struggling too see how it would be offensive if the comment isn’t directed at someone in particular and it’s just a generalisation and association that’s made. In the same way ‘it’s an old man/lady name’ is a generalisation.