Poplar Grove

Vibrant 4 bd/ 2 ba single-story home with poolside backyard oasis in great Jacksonville location! Upon entry, you'll immediately notice the high, vaulted ceilings in the open-concept living area, which has great natural light, beautiful hardwood floors, and a built-in gas fireplace. Following onward, you're ushered into the ultra-modern, remodeled kitchen -- it boasts quartz countertops, new, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar; it leads through an archway to the chandelier-lit dining area, perfect for entertaining! Through the sliding doors beyond the kitchen, you will find yourself in a wonderful Florida room overlooking the fenced-in, in-ground pool; the ultimate backyard to beat the florida heat! Other features: Central A/C, two-car garage, new roof.Vibrant 4 bd/ 2 ba single-story home with poolside backyard oasis in great Jacksonville location! Upon entry, you'll immediately notice the high, vaulted ceilings in the open-concept living area, which has great natural light, beautiful hardwood floors, and a built-in gas fireplace. Following onward, you're ushered into the ultra-modern, remodeled kitchen  it boasts quartz countertops, new, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar; it leads through an archway to the chandelier-lit dining area, perfect for entertaining! Onward down the hall, you will find the charming bedrooms; the primary features a great ensuite bathroom, with a corner standing shower and detached tub, along with a dual mirror vanity with vessel sinks. The secondary bedrooms all have hardwood floors and share a common bathroom with a shower/tub combo. There is also a bonus room with handy built-in shelving  a perfect space for a home office or creative space. Through the sliding doors beyond the kitchen, you will find yourself in a wonderful Florida room overlooking the fenced-in, in-ground pool; the ultimate backyard to beat the florida heat! Other features: Central A/C, two-car garage, forced air heating laundry room, new roof, storage shed. Nearby: Westside Golf Center, Crystal Springs Park, Cary State Forest, shopping and dining, easy access to I-10 and short commute to downtown Jacksonville and the beach.