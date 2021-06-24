Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Poplar Grove

By Glenda Willis kwilson2 Author email
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago

The summer solstice occurred at 10:31 p.m. last Sunday, June 20! It is now officially Summer! The temperatures and humidity over the past few weeks made it feel like it arrived early!. A thousand times I failed, yet God’s mercy still remained. I just bought a book this morning from...

www.messenger-inquirer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American War#Birds#Animals#Mesopotamia#36 6#The Blue Jay Cafe#The Blue Jays#The New Cypress Baptist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Amazon
Related
Religionscttx.com

Pleasant Grove MBC Revival

Bro. Kevin Windham will preach on Monday and Tuesday. Bro. BJ Windham will preach on Wednesday and Bro. Billy Windham will preach Thursday and Friday. Revival begins at 7 pm each night. Song specials are always welcome. We would love to see you there! Everyone is invited. Come and bring...
California StateKait 8

California man mails meth to Poplar Bluff

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A California man was arrested in Poplar Bluff after he mailed meth. On June 21, Dexter Elcan, 36, of South Gate, California pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to Distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Officers from the Southeast Missouri...
Spring Grove, PAnewhomesource.com

Spring Grove

Spring Grove is a2-story and ranchcommunity tailored exactly to your lifestyle, with beautiful wooded or pond view homesites. Whether your dream home has one floor or two, 2 or 3-car garage, you’ll find a floorplan that works for your lifestyle at Spring Grove! Click here to schedule your visit today! Your spacious new kitchen is already calling your name. An expansive kitchen island with barstool seating is the perfect spot to help with homework while you cook dinner. The extra counter space is helpful when you have dozens of cookies to bake, school projects to help assemble, and morning coffee to enjoy—all in the same weekend! Living, dining, and kitchen areas are all combined in a modern, open layout to create a great room effect. You’ll have more usable space than ever, and won’t miss a minute of the action when entertaining. Finish your full basement with walkout optionsfor extra places to host the next sleepover or keep holiday decorations and family keepsakes. Click here to schedule your visit today!
Lemon Grove, CAeastcountymagazine.org

Thrive Lemon Grove

DRIVE-THRU FOOD DISTRIBUTION FOR LEMON GROVE RESIDENTS. "OPERATION SAFE SUMMER FOR KIDS" TO KICK OFF AT NEW LEMON GROVE LIBRARY. July 11, 2013 (Lemon Grove) – Elected officials and representatives from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, Lemon Grove Firefighters, Lemon Grove School District, and other local public agencies will kick off “Operation Safe Summer for Kids” at the new Lemon Grove Library on Saturday, July 13, 2013, starting at 1 p.m. The library is located at 3001 School Lane, Lemon Grove, CA 91945.
Real Estatethervagroup.com

37178 Owens Grove Road

Welcome home to fine country living - Gorgeous Victorian style farm home with nearly 11 acres - 50 x 100 Detached garage/workshop with power and water, barn/stable area ,all farm generator, multiple other storage buildings, Lovely wood floors and moldings to include mantles and surrounds throughout entire home! Large country eat in kitchen with new granite countertops ad laminate floors -amazing island for baking those homemade pies!! This will remind you of visits at Grandma's!! Downstairs bedroom with it's own quaint half bath - formal dining and living, den/office area with built ins and electric fireplace insert -New vinyl windows throughout the home - Remodeled full bath off of mud room for quick clean ups after working in the yard! Well manicured yard with loads of gardenias and hosta!! Sit on your porch in the morning and enjoy the beauty !Don't miss your opportunity to get that rural living feeling everyday!
Baltimore, MDbaltimoremagazine.com

GameChanger: Morgan Grove

With such a last name, it’s no surprise that Morgan Grove has spent his life’s work surrounded by trees. Particularly trees in cities, studying their relationships with communities. A U.S. Forest Service research scientist at the Baltimore Field Station since 1996, his decades of experience have culminated in the Stillmeadow PeacePark, a collaboration with the Stillmeadow Community Fellowship church to restore 10 acres of dying overgrown woods into a public green space. We spoke with Grove about his career and what these trees could mean for Baltimore.
Lifestylenewhomesource.com

Stella Collection at The Groves

Introducing Stella at The Groves, an exciting new neighborhood of single-family courtyard homes in Whittier. With elegant residences spanning up to 3,076 square feet of light-filled, open-concept living space, this distinctive collection offers the largest new homes available at The Groves. Stella includes ample room for your family and friends as well as fabulous spaces for entertaining inside and out, including private yards with optional outdoor rooms. Featuring formal entries, gourmet kitchens, spacious dining and great rooms and luxurious master suites plus first-floor second master suites, offices or flex rooms - these homes are also perfect for adults 55+ looking for both style and convenience.When you live at The Groves, you’ll have exclusive access to The Commons. This historic space turned resident community hub and club is the go-to spot for swimming, working out, social gatherings and coworking. And just a few steps from home takes you to inviting outdoor spaces - the quiet pool and spa at The Retreat, the fenced doggy play area at Paws Park, the poetry-lined artistic hardscape at Poets Park as well as the putting green and bocce ball courts. All this plus an address that puts you close to the eclectic shops and eateries of Uptown Whittier and new retail coming soon to The Groves, including Stater Bros., EoS Fitness, Chipotle and more.
MuseumsNorthern Virginia Daily

Brashear program at Belle Grove

This summer, Belle Grove is participating in the Blue Star Museum program, an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and the Department of Defense. The program provides free admission to currently serving U.S. military personnel and their families through Sept. 6. Belle Grove is partnering...
Real Estatechaplinwilliams.com

10356 Sugar Grove Rd

Vibrant 4 bd/ 2 ba single-story home with poolside backyard oasis in great Jacksonville location! Upon entry, you'll immediately notice the high, vaulted ceilings in the open-concept living area, which has great natural light, beautiful hardwood floors, and a built-in gas fireplace. Following onward, you're ushered into the ultra-modern, remodeled kitchen -- it boasts quartz countertops, new, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar; it leads through an archway to the chandelier-lit dining area, perfect for entertaining! Through the sliding doors beyond the kitchen, you will find yourself in a wonderful Florida room overlooking the fenced-in, in-ground pool; the ultimate backyard to beat the florida heat! Other features: Central A/C, two-car garage, new roof.Vibrant 4 bd/ 2 ba single-story home with poolside backyard oasis in great Jacksonville location! Upon entry, you'll immediately notice the high, vaulted ceilings in the open-concept living area, which has great natural light, beautiful hardwood floors, and a built-in gas fireplace. Following onward, you're ushered into the ultra-modern, remodeled kitchen  it boasts quartz countertops, new, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar; it leads through an archway to the chandelier-lit dining area, perfect for entertaining! Onward down the hall, you will find the charming bedrooms; the primary features a great ensuite bathroom, with a corner standing shower and detached tub, along with a dual mirror vanity with vessel sinks. The secondary bedrooms all have hardwood floors and share a common bathroom with a shower/tub combo. There is also a bonus room with handy built-in shelving  a perfect space for a home office or creative space. Through the sliding doors beyond the kitchen, you will find yourself in a wonderful Florida room overlooking the fenced-in, in-ground pool; the ultimate backyard to beat the florida heat! Other features: Central A/C, two-car garage, forced air heating laundry room, new roof, storage shed. Nearby: Westside Golf Center, Crystal Springs Park, Cary State Forest, shopping and dining, easy access to I-10 and short commute to downtown Jacksonville and the beach.
Poplar Bluff, MOKait 8

Poplar Bluff Animal Control sees increase in animal dumpings

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff Animal Control Officer Dan St. Lawrence said this time of year, they always see an increase in the number of litters being dumped,both dogs and cats. And the problem’s easy to see. Just check out the shelter’s social media. “These two were just...
Elk Grove Village, ILmorningsidemaryland.com

Elk Grove Village Il

Morningsidemaryland Staff : Located 20 miles from Chicago is elk grove village il in the United States, Illinois. The village is directly adjacent to O’Hare International Airport. Due to the large industrial parks present on its eastern border, it one of the business hubs with lots of economic importance. It also serves as an interstate highway like “I-90, I-290/I-355/Route 53, and IL-390”.
WildlifeField & Stream

Birds Are Dying and We Don’t Know Why

Birds have been dying in alarming numbers across the South and the Midwest, leaving scientists baffled about the cause. Ongoing reports of major die-off have come from Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C., with no clear cause of death. The unknown affliction is impacting multiple species of songbirds that feed on the ground. A growing concern among researchers is that this avian disease will spread to other birds, including game birds and waterfowl.
Indiana Stateprincipia-scientific.com

Large Numbers Of Birds Suddenly Dropping Dead In U.S. States?

As if we didn’t have enough weird things going on, now birds are suddenly dropping dead in large numbers all across the eastern half of the country. Before they die, a lot of these birds are exhibiting very strange symptoms. Experts are telling us that in many cases birds are...
Orange County, CAspectrumnews1.com

Orange County records 170 new infections through the weekend

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County Monday reported 170 new COVID-19 infections, which reflects new cases since Friday, as hospitalizations remained stable. The new infections pushed the cumulative case count to 256,222. The county no longer posts COVID-19 data on the weekends. Starting Thursday, the county will begin posting...
Albany, GAPosted by
Newsweek

Woman Found Dead in Walmart Parking Lot

Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a Walmart parking lot in Albany, Georgia, on Wednesday night. Just after 10.30 p.m. that evening, police responded to the Walmart Neighborhood Market in the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard. According to a witness, the victim...
California StatePosted by
The Associated Press

California bans state travel to Florida, 4 other states

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California added five more states, including Florida, to the list of places where state-funded travel is banned because of laws that discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community, the state attorney general announced Monday. Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta added Florida, Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota and...
Beech Grove, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Beech Grove

After a 95-degree day, Saturday night ended with a real downpour. Downhill Pulling Track got rained out. The youngsters enjoyed playing in the mud. Jay and Denise Jones have enjoyed the company of their family that visited during the past couple of weeks. They especially enjoyed the visit of the newest addition, their grandson Kolten and his mother, Bailey. Their grandsons, Davin, Ben and Jackson have grown so much. Jayson and Diana have done a wonderful job raising these find young men.
Beech Grove, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Beech Grove

The crops, especially the corn, are looking great! Father’s Day and the First Day of Summer were extremely hot with the temperatures in the high 90s. The first of this week the temperatures were in the 70s. Crazy weather. The Dollar Store is expected to open in July. It is...