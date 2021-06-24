Dota 2 gets AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, new event and Battle Pass

Next week we should see the release of AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution that is touted as a faster alternative to Nvidia’s DLSS, plus it is open source so it is supposed to be easier to implement in existing or upcoming games. Granted, the image quality demoed a few weeks ago did not look that sharp, but any game developer and GPU maker can hop in and improve the algorithm since it is open source. Just how many developers and publishers are already onboard for FSR? Videocardz has managed to get a list with all the companies, and as an added bonus, we also get a list with all the games supported on launch day with some more titles that will soon receive support.