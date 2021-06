Measurement has become a buzzword in the nonprofit sector. Everyone wants to know – how do you know what you know; and how do you know what you’ve accomplished? Funders, researchers, city leaders, and think-tanks all want to know what your “measures” are. We imagine you have heard a variation on this statement: If you can’t measure it, it doesn’t exist. And yet so many of us in the nonprofit sector know that we have to take into account the immeasurable, the intangible, and the “good will” built over decades within communities and amongst people and organizations. This is especially true when it comes to the measurable and immeasurable work of diversity, equity, access, and inclusion.