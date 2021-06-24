Cancel
Lawyers who previously represented Titus Day in battle against Guy Sebastian could bring class action against Sony Music Australia

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Music Australia is facing a potential class action from former employees who are reportedly considering their legal options. Lauren MacDougall from MacDougalll and Hydes Lawyers told The Sydney Morning Herald she had been approached by a number of women seeking advice in relation to claims of bullying and harassment during their time at Sony Music Australia.

Guy Sebastian
Musicthemusicnetwork.com

Sony Music Australia under investigation by head office for harassment & bullying

Sony Music’s local operation is under the microscope, with it US-based headquarters investigating claims of bullying and harassment within the Australian organisation. The news emerged via Nathanael Cooper in Nine’s mastheads over the long weekend, with Cooper revealing Sony Music’s global head of human resources has contacted former and current employees as part of the investigation.
Businessthemusicnetwork.com

Sony Music Australia and New Zealand CEO Denis Handlin to depart

The CEO of Sony Music Australia and New Zealand, Denis Handlin, is leaving the company. An internal note suggested it was “time for a change in leadership”. “It is time for a change in leadership and I will be making further announcements in terms of the new direction of our business in Australia and New Zealand in due course,” the note, from Sony Music Entertainment’s global CEO, Rob Stringer, said.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Sony Music Australia CEO Dismissed Amid Allegations of Toxic Workplace

Denis Handlin has been removed as CEO of Sony Music Australia, the country’s most successful label, amid allegations of a toxic work environment, The Guardian reports. Former employees alleged that Handlin oversaw a “boys’ club” workplace where sexual harassment, intimidation, excessive drinking, and sexism went unchecked. (Handlin himself is not accused of sexual harassment.) Reached by The Guardian, the chairman of Sony Music Entertainment, Rob Stringer, said in a statement that Handlin would leave the company immediately.
Musiccompletemusicupdate.com

Sony Music ignored formal complaints about toxic culture at its Australian division as far back as 1998, new report claims

Following last week’s sudden departure of Sony Music Australia boss Denis Handlin, The Guardian has published a new report claiming that – not only was it widely known in the Australian music industry that Handlin’s Sony division had a toxic corporate culture – but the major formally investigated complaints about it more than two decades ago. However, no action was taken and, seemingly, working practices at Sony Music’s Australian business went unchanged.
Businessthemusicnetwork.com

Native Tongue Music Publishing appoints Jess Barlow as licensing manager

Native Tongue Music Publishing has announced the appointment of licensing specialist Jess Barlow as its new licensing manager. Barlow joins the Native Tongue Music Publishing team with 11 years experience under her belt, working across music publishing and licensing for a number of major and independent labels in Australia, the UK and Canada, including EMI Music, Universal Music Publishing, Alberts and Warner Music.
Celebritiescryptopolitan.com

American Rapper The Game charged for promoting scam ICO

US rapper faces $12m charges for promoting illegal ICO. Gangster rapper Jayceon Terrell Taylor, popularly called The Game, has landed in trouble for allegedly promoting an unregistered Initial Coin Offering in 2017. The music star faces a charge to the tune of $12m alongside executives of the firm whose illegal...
MusicPosted by
NewsOne

Songstress Janelle Monáe Inks Global Deal With Sony Music Publishing

Songstress Janelle Monáe is making boss moves in the music industry. According to Variety, the visionary recently inked a global deal with Sony Music Publishing. The new deal encompasses the music artist’s existing catalog and projects she will create in the future. Monáe—whose real name is Janelle Monáe Robinson—founded the Wondaland Arts Society; a label she has used as an avenue for creative expression through different mediums including music and film.
Businessmusicinafrica.net

Universal Music and Snap ink global licensing agreement

Universal Music Group (UMG) and Snap last week signed what has been described as an expansive and multifaceted global agreement. The multi-year deal will make UMG’s music catalogue available globally in Snapchat’s creative tools such as Sounds, including in Search and curated Playlists, and augmented reality lenses. As part of...
Computersrichardhartley.com

Robot rock: can big tech pick pop’s next megastar?

One lunchtime about three years ago, Hazel Savage and Aron Pettersson set a new piece of software running on a laptop then went to a nearby mall for a sandwich. They hoped, on their return, to have the answer to a question that would change the music industry: can a computer pick a hit record?
Worldmusicinafrica.net

SA musician Hersh featured on Apple Music Up Next

Apple Music has announced South African singer and producer Hersh as its latest Up Next artist. Up Next is Apple Music’s monthly global artist programme geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent. The announcement coincides with the release of Hersh’s latest EP Peace of Mind. The project draws inspiration from Hersh’s experiences, with the title of the project reflecting on the scope of the artist’s expansive and enigmatic style.
MusicEDMTunes

Duo LAVIN And FWA Team Up On ‘Deep End’ Via Arista Records (Sony Music)

LAVIN, the duo composed of Anders and Oskar, teamed up with vocalist FWA to deliver ‘Deep End‘. It’s out now via Sony Music-backed label Arista Records, following up their previous single earlier this year. Noticeably, this follow-up track further explores the duo’s sound and introduces us to it, while FWA elevates it to another level.
MusicGreenwichTime

Mass Appeal Names Jessica Rivera GM of Music, Jenya Meggs Senior VP of Content

Mass Appeal has named two key executive hires —two “trailblazing women who will play a pivotal role in elevating and expanding the entertainment company’s presence,” according to the announcement. Jessica Rivera (pictured above, left) will serve as the General Manager of Music, overseeing the creative and day-to-day operations of Mass...