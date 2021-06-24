Cancel
Doggedly determined

By TO Acorn Staff
Thousand Oaks Acorn
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Darling is a volunteer with Ventura County Fire Department’s urban search and rescue team. Darling, a Santa Paula resident, worked as a firefighter for 16 years and after retiring has continued providing service through various Federal Emergency Management Agency urban search and rescue task forces, working with his dogs to find survivors and victims of disasters, including the Amtrak derailment in Pennsylvania in 2015 and the Camp fire in Paradise, California, in 2018.

