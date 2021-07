WEATHERFORD — Parker County has received a clean financial audit for FY 2020, commissioners were told Tuesday afternoon. “We are issuing an unmodified opinion, so that is a clean opinion. It’s the highest level of assurance we can provide to you as your auditors,” said Leah Reeves, with Weaver and Tidwell, the firm that conducted the audit. “We also did not identify any material weaknesses or significant deficiencies ... and we did not note any matters of noncompliance.”