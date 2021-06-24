Cancel
Editorial: Writing’s on the wall, NCAA. Pay college athletes

By Chicago Tribune
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not just mania about college hoops that puts the “madness” in March Madness. Think about the money behind NCAA basketball. John Calipari, coach of perennial powerhouse University of Kentucky, makes $8 million a year. Duke’s famed Mike Krzyzewski makes $7 million. Closer to home, University of Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery will make $2.9 million in 2021-22. McCaffery’s total guaranteed income over the next seven seasons is $23.4 million, although he could renegotiate that beginning with the 2024-25 season.

College Sportstarheelblog.com

UNC Recruiting: Week of 6/21

The big recruiting news for this week happened last night, as combo guard Seth Trimble committed to UNC after business hours Central Time. But, since it’s still June, there’s still a ton of recruiting activity going on elsewhere, and that means this is going to be a fairly juicy list of events and news regardless of our having covered the big deal. Keep reading to find out what else is going on in the UNC recruiting universe:
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Guard with extensive ties to UK staff enters transfer portal

This offseason, Kentucky has already added a pair of Illinois assistants. Could the Wildcats now add a former Illini player as well?. Illinois freshman walk-on guard Edgar Padilla Jr. entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get 2 months of VIP to CatsPause.com for just $1!. Padilla...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

John Calipari open to leaving Kentucky for NBA?

John Calipari is seemingly the subject of NBA coaching rumors on an annual basis, and it is officially that time of year again. Ben Rohrback and Vincent Goodwill published a list for Yahoo Sports on Tuesday of 10 potential NBA head coaching candidates, and Calipari is a part of it. The reporters say they were told by multiple sources that Calipari is open to leaving Kentucky for the NBA.
NBAkentuckysportsradio.com

Aaron Torres Podcast: Penny Hardaway to the NBA? What’s it mean for Jalen Duren? Biggest Draft decisions + NC State baseball ruling

It’s late Sunday and Aaron couldn’t wait until Monday to drop a new episode of the Aaron Torres Podcast. Aaron discusses the Penny Hardaway NBA rumors that are picking up steam, and what they mean for both Memphis and No. 1 recruit Jalen Duren. He also discusses the biggest remaining “Stay or Go” decisions in the NBA Draft and wraps on the absurd NC State baseball story from the weekend.
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

NBA Mock Draft: Projecting All 60 Picks After the Pistons Win Lottery

The draft lottery came and went Tuesday night with some major consequences for the NBA at large, with the Pistons coming away as big winners and two lottery picks changing hands. The Rockets were fortunate enough to keep their pick away from the Thunder and land at No. 2, the Cavs moved up to No. 3, and Raptors moved up from No. 7 to No. 4, sending the Magic and Thunder down the board. The Warriors received the Timberwolves’ pick after it stayed at No. 7, and the Magic got Chicago’s No. 8 pick after it also stayed put. Got all that?
College SportsNew Pittsburgh Courier

Pay For Play: New NCAA rule opens door for student-athlete compensation

After almost two decades of fighting for the right to control their marketing and revenue-generating potential as undergraduate student-athletes, the ball is about to favorably bounce into the players’ court. The NCAA’s landmark name, image and likeness (NIL) rules take effect July 1, marking the first time college players will...
College SportsParsons Sun

U.S. Supreme Court rules against NCAA on payment for college athletes

(The Center Square) – Paying college athletes has been a hotly debated topic for years, but now the U.S. Supreme Court has released a ruling on the issue. A group of current and former student athletes brought the lawsuit against the National Collegiate Athletic Association, arguing that the organization violated antitrust laws when it prevented student athletes from accepting certain education-related benefits.
Congress & Courtsdnyuz.com

The Supreme Court’s unanimous decision on paying NCAA student athletes, explained

The Supreme Court handed down a heavily caveated victory for elite college athletes on Monday. The immediate impact of the Court’s unanimous decision in National Collegiate Athletic Association v. Alston is that many elite student athletes will receive additional education-related compensations, such as additional scholarship money. But the case could have broader implications and could eventually lead to these athletes being paid salaries.
College Sportsdbknews.com

College athletes make big sacrifices for their schools. The NCAA needs to repay the favor.

Maryland men's lacrosse fans during the NCAA championship game on May 31, 2021. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback) Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. On Monday, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled the NCAA could not restrict universities from granting education-related benefits to its college athletes. While this is a momentous event in college sports history, the fight is far from over.
College Sportsbloomberglaw.com

NCAA Antitrust Ruling Paves Steep Path for Certain Athlete Pay

Rigorous ‘rule of reason’ analysis applies to NCAA antitrust challenges. Potential new rules on name, image, likeness would have to meet standard. College student athletes’ big U.S. Supreme Court victory against the NCAA opens a path to compensation, but future individual disputes will hardly be a slam dunk. The Supreme...