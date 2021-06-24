Editorial: Writing’s on the wall, NCAA. Pay college athletes
It’s not just mania about college hoops that puts the “madness” in March Madness. Think about the money behind NCAA basketball. John Calipari, coach of perennial powerhouse University of Kentucky, makes $8 million a year. Duke’s famed Mike Krzyzewski makes $7 million. Closer to home, University of Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery will make $2.9 million in 2021-22. McCaffery’s total guaranteed income over the next seven seasons is $23.4 million, although he could renegotiate that beginning with the 2024-25 season.wcfcourier.com