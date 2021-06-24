A SEASON FOR THE AGES

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: The Rainiers scored 4 runs in the top of the 6th inning, but allowed 2 runs in the 6th, 2 runs in the 8th and a run with 2 outs in the 9th as Tacoma fell to Albuquerque 5–4 on Saturday night. 3B Wyatt Mathisen (1x3, R, 2 BB), C Cal Raleigh (1x4, R, RBI, BB), RF Dillon Thomas (1x4, BB), 1B Jantzen Witte (1x4, RBI, BB), SS Alen Hanson (1x4, RBI, BB), DH David Sheaffer 91x4) and 2B Ty Kelly (1x5, R) each collected 1 of the Rainiers 7 hits. Starter Daniel Zamora (2.0,0,0,0,2,1) allowed 2 walks and struck out 1 over 2.0 hitless innings, but did not factor into the decision. RH Taylor Guerrieri (2.0,3,0,0,1,0) tossed 2.0 scoreless innings in relief, while RH Justin Grimm (2.0,5,2,2,0,0,HR), RH Brian Schlitter (2.0,5,2,2,0,0,HR) and RH Zack Weiss (1.0,1,1,1,2,1) combined to allow 5 runs over 4.2 innings in relief. Weiss fell to 1–2 on the season with the loss after allowing 1 run in the bottome of the 9th inning.