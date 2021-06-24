Don’t leave trash on our trails

What person on earth thinks it is OK to take their drive-thru lunch and throw it out of the car in a parking lot? Every weekend I go to Lowe’s in Temecula to pick up our home project materials and sadly see trash from Cane’s chicken restaurant thrown on the parking lot from both sides of a car in many parking spaces. There are trash cans outside Cane’s and Lowe’s and the drivers have trash cans at home. The drivers can also put the trash back in the paper bag and store it in the car trunk until they get home! Anything but littering Lowe’s or Cane’s or anywhere else. What mindset is this? Maybe hefty tickets for littering should be mailed to the person driving via cameras. Sick of this, M. Howard Fallbrook, Calif.