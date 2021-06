(St. Paul, MN) -- Lawmakers upset with what they call inadequate police reforms in a compromise public safety funding bill are turning up pressure, less than three days before the July 1st deadline for the legislature to wrap up the state budget. If the People of Color and Indigenous Caucus (POCI - PAH-see) is successful during tomorrow's House floor debate in putting amendments on the bill, it could derail the bipartisan deal cut by leadership and Governor Tim Walz. Democrat Carlos Mariani said if their plans result in state run public safety functions being shut down July 1st, that responsibility lies with the state Senate who he criticized for a lack of hearings on public safety and policing.