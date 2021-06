Kudos to Councilmember McNamee for his principled vote to classify the 37-acre contested Borchard property as mixed-use low density. As a voter with preservationist tendencies, I could opt to attack McNamee for seeming to side with the side that favors reckless mixed-use development in our city, but there is a larger issue at play here: civil liberties and the overreach of our elected representatives such as Ventura County Supervisor Linda Parks.