Sheriff's office introduces trusty program to spruce up community

Muskogee County Sheriff Andy Simmons and Undersheriff Greg Martin have been working hard to find ways to spruce up the county courthouse.

“Our goal is to show people that this is their courthouse. We want them to be proud,” Martin said.

Of course, this project wouldn’t have been possible without a team. To make this renovation happen, they’ve utilized the newly revived Muskogee County trusty program.

Trusties are jail inmates accused of non-violent crimes who have volunteered and been vetted by the undersheriff to do work in the community. Many of these trusties do laundry or cook within the jail, jobs for which they undergo an interview and evaluation process. The most trusted inmates are allowed to work in the outside world.

“They like structure, and they like working. They want to come out instead of sitting behind bars all day,” Martin said. “It’s all about them wanting to work. This is not forced. They come to us and volunteer to be on trusty status.”

Aside from working at the courthouse or inside the county jail, some trusties have been going out, with supervision, to clean local roadways and dumpsites.

The trusty program has been going on for just under a month, and the north side of the courthouse has undergone considerable improvement. One trusty, Jeffery Scott Nelms, has been responsible for a substantial amount of the work done at the courthouse, including fixing light fixtures that have been out since the 1990s, installing benches, mowing and trimming shrubbery.

“If you see someone out there in an orange jumpsuit, don’t be alarmed,” Simmons said.

Simmons went on to explain that people sometimes struggle with interacting appropriately with Nelms at the courthouse.

“We’re not gonna tell you not to speak to him, but people have made him feel uncomfortable a couple of times,” he said. “People have asked him what he’s in for, and people have pulled up and asked him if he wanted to jump in their car.”

Martin and Simmons are particularly hopeful that the cleaner courthouse exterior will be more pleasing to out-of-state visitors. The courthouse’s historic character and its shoutout in Merle Haggard’s song “Okie from Muskogee” attracts tourism to the building. Haggard’s lyric “We still wave Old Glory down at the courthouse” especially draws in tourists.

“We have people that come to visit the courthouse from all over the world to take pictures in front of the old flag at the courthouse,” Martin said. “This area used to be covered in weeds, but now it’s really something.”

In exchange for their work, trusties are able to shave some time off their initial sentences.

“If you see a guy out there, it’s someone we’ve vetted and someone we trust. He’s just trying to pay his debt back to society,” Martin said.

Nelms works at least 30 hours a week on maintenance at the courthouse, along with mopping and other chores.

“He’s a hardworking guy that had a very dark moment in his life,” Simmons said.

Future projects for the trusties include painting within the courthouse, along with continued maintenance along roadways and outside of the courthouse.

The trusty program aims to slowly integrate well-behaved non-violent offenders back into society. Martin highlighted how important being involved with a project is to these trusties.

“There was one trusty that was so happy to see those lights turn on outside the courthouse on a cloudy day,” he said. “This is something these guys can take pride in.”