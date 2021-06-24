Governor Brown commutes sentences of 41 inmates for their wildfire response efforts

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Governor Kate Brown has commuted the sentences of 41 inmates in recognition of their efforts to help fight wildfires in 2020. The governor's office said many adults in custody, who qualified for participation in a fire crew due to good behavior and having received proper training, fought the wildfires, alongside civilian firefighters, and helped prevent further destruction and loss of life across the state. The Governor said those adults in custody served our state in a time of crisis, and she believes they should be rewarded and acknowledged for their contribution to this historic firefighting response.