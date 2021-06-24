5 Takeaways from My New Haven (A)Pizza Pilgrimage

Sure, it rained all weekend. But the weather doesn't matter when you're having pizza for every meal. The weekend was not off to a good start. I had driven down to New Haven, Connecticut, on a rainy Friday afternoon to start an important mission. My friend and I were going to spend Memorial Day weekend taste-testing the best New Haven–style apizza we could find. (That’s right—apizza. The a comes from the dialect of the Neapolitan immigrants who brought the pizza to New Haven.) Our itinerary included five famous pizzerias.