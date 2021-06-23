Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Healthy Living: Saving Lisa from ALS: A Dying Patient’s ‘Right to Try’

By Megan Viecelli
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 8 days ago

Last summer, Lisa Stockman Mauriello was a busy PR Executive, starting her day with 5 a.m. boot camps, workouts, and keeping up with her three sons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oq7CX_0adqFoFT00

Today, she is fighting for her life as an aggressive and rare form of ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, ravages her system. Despite her worsening condition, Lisa has been leading the fight for access to an investigational drug that could extend the lives of patients with her form of the fatal disease.

Lisa Stockman Mauriello rented a dance hall for a special moment with each of her three sons, knowing it was unlikely she would dance at their weddings. Lisa was the picture of health, until last August when her muscles suddenly froze, and her voice got very weak.

Lisa was diagnosed with an aggressive form of ALS.

“So, a normal ALS patient will have about three to five years from when they start to experience symptoms until they pass. If you have the AV4/AV5 variant, it’s more like 12 months,” explained Lisa’s husband, Bob. There is no cure for ALS, but the Mauriellos hoped a therapy could buy time. “Three to five months would make me very pleased,” he said.

Their doctor thought Lisa might respond to a drug called Tofersen being tested in a clinical trial that had just closed enrollment. The Mauriellos were hopeful they’d have access under the 2018 Right to Try Act signed into law by President Trump.

“The Right to Try Act really bypasses the FDA,” Lisa Parker, PhD, director of the Center for Bioethics and Health Law at the University of Pittsburgh, noted.

Experts argue about whether companies can still turn patients down, which Biogen did saying individual access to Tofersen could jeopardize the study. ALS advocates rallied. A change.org petition circulated and gained more than 100,000 signatures.

“As special as she is, people realize that this law was put in place for a reason,” commented Bob.

The Mauriellos say they’ll continue to fight, hoping Lisa’s battle helps others.

“Lisa’s going to die sooner than most of us, but you spend the time with the people you love while you have it,” sobbed Bob.

And time is so important to Lisa and Bob.

The Mauriellos continued to petition Biogen for access to Tofersen and were denied several more times. Last month, Biogen announced that it will launch an expanded access program for Tofersen in July. Lisa and Bob say that’s likely too late to have any impact on Lisa’s health. The company said they wanted to wait until patients in the placebo arm of the trial were also eligible for the therapy.

Community Policy
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Gehrig
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Als#Healthy Living#Pr Executive#Als
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
FDA
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsTimes Union

Living with chronic cough: A patient's perspective

(BPT) - Did you know that approximately 5% of adults in the United States live with chronic cough? Although the condition can affect both women and men, the typical person with chronic cough is a woman in her 50s. A cough is a reflex your body uses to protect your...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Spinal Cord Injuries

People who are paralyzed after a spinal cord injury are at a higher risk for other life-threatening health problems. Depending upon the location and severity of the injury, life expectancy can be shortened by years or even decades. Researchers are studying a widely-prescribed pain relief drug to see if it...
FitnessPosted by
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Joint Relief

Each year, about 10 million women see their doctors for knee pain. The discomfort can be debilitating. In Healthy Living, Megan Viecelli shares some tips on how to stop knee pain, even before it starts.
CancerPosted by
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Bladder Cancer

According to the American Cancer Society, bladder cancer is the fourth most common cancer in men. Even though it is less common in women, bladder cancer tends to be diagnosed at a more advanced stage for women. 30% of patients that are diagnosed with bladder cancer will need to have...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Call Your Doctor Now, FDA Says

Medication is typically prescribed to help improve the quality of life for those who take it. And while, in many cases, prescription medication can have profoundly positive effects for those who take it, there are some notable exceptions. Right now, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is warning users of one particular prescription to call their doctor immediately due to the serious health risk it may pose. Read on to discover if your prescription medication could be putting you in harm's way.
PetsPosted by
The Independent

Pancytopenia: ‘Heartbreaking’ alert for cat owners as hundreds of pets die from rare illness

A number of cat food brands have been recalled as a precaution after a rise in cats dying from a rare and unexplainable illness.Some 443 cats have been recently diagnosed with Pancytopenia 284 of who sadly died, ITV News reported.Pancytopenia is a disease that occurs when a cat has very low white and red blood cell counts and may be caused by anaemia, bleeding, clotting, sepsis, blood cancer, bone cancer and immune system disorders, among other things.The Royal Veterinary College has described this illness as “heartbreaking” - often affecting young kittens and frequently more than one pet in the same...
DietsPosted by
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Slashing Calories Without Dieting

Losing weight is a real battle. In fact, 65% of those who successfully complete a fad diet will end up gaining all their weight back, but cutting calories. doesn’t have to leave you hungry. Some people want to enjoy the foods they love without feeling guilty. Here are some tips:...
Arizona StateNewsweek

Arizona Retreat Bans People Who Had COVID Vaccine

An Arizona retreat appears to have banned people who had the coronavirus vaccine from staying and or using its services. Sedona Ranch Retreats in Arizona, which offers life coaching, "past life regression" and cannabis coaching sessions, opens its doors to people searching for a form of healing. It also offers...
Traverse City, MIPosted by
9&10 News

OMPT Specialists in Traverse City Provides Unique One on One Patient Care Along with Countless Physical Therapy Approaches

A sport’s injury, a neck injury or even pediatric physical therapy, OMPT Specialists in Traverse City or Orthopedic Manual Physical Therapy is. providing a unique form of one on one care. Their team of physical therapists prides themselves on providing one on one patient care and offering full attention to just one patient at a time during appointments.
Mental HealthPosted by
9&10 News

Wellness Wednesday: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan on the Impact of Alcohol on Mental Health

This last year has been a lot for all of us to handle. We have all found different ways to handle our stress and cope with anxiety. Many have turned to alcohol. In fact, 16% of adults say they’re drinking more during the pandemic. Many people use alcohol to deal with stress because it temporarily boosts feel-good chemicals. But it is not always helpfun as heavy drinking can increase anxiety and alcohol is a depressant.
RelationshipsPosted by
9&10 News

Healthy & Happy at Home: Summer Family Fun Products

Cook-outs with friends and family, splashing through sprinklers, playing in the sand, and swinging high up in the sky at the playground — there’s so much for kids to look forward to in the summer. Emily Richett is back with her favorite products for summer family fun!. Watch the video...
Public Healthfox5ny.com

The next COVID casualty: Your cup of coffee?

The COVID-19 pandemic's next casualty could be your daily cup of coffee, according to a new report. Reasearchers from Purdue University say that coffee leaf rust, a powdery orange fungus, has been spreading throughout Latin and Central America, damaging crops on 70% of farms and causing over $3.2B in damages.
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellhealth.com

Are Swollen Feet a Sign of Heart Failure?

Your heart is the hardest-working muscle, pumping an average of 2,000 gallons of blood a day. So when something goes wrong with it, your body will quickly let you know. Heart failure happens when it can’t pump enough blood to keep your organs working normally. One major sign of heart failure is swollen feet, or edema. The swelling comes from fluid trapped inside the tissues of your body.
Cell PhonesPosted by
9&10 News

Wondergrade: The New Emotional Learning App For Kids

Emotions — everyone has them, but for children in particular, they can be overwhelming and even hard to figure out a times. A new app is helping children learn about processing and coping with their emotions. The Wondergrade app helps with early emotional learning by regulating feelings, building resilience, practicing empathy, and finding your calm.
CelebritiesPeople

Trista Sutter Says Husband Ryan Has 'Up Days and Down Days' Since His Diagnosis: 'It's Been Hard'

Ryan Sutter finally has answers for the mystery illness he's been dealing with for the past year, but with no clear treatment, he's struggling, said wife Trista. The Bachelorette couple shared in May that after months of tests and doctor's appointments, Ryan, 46, was diagnosed with Lyme disease, which they said was exacerbated by mold toxins, along with Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) and long-haul COVID-19. But they haven't been able to find a way to treat his illnesses, and speaking on fellow Bachelor Nation members Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's podcast Almost Famous, Trista explained that Ryan has "his up days and down days."