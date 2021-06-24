Cancel
Guy Ritchie attends scene after more than 70 firefighters tackle blaze at his London pub

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W4TC7_0adqFGQt00

A fire broke out yesterday (23 June) at a central London pub owned by film director Guy Ritchie , with more than 70 firefighters attending the scene.

Emergency services were called to the Lore of the Land pub in Conway Street, Fitzrovia.

Ten fire engines and dozens of firefighters spent several hours tackling the blaze.

Ritchie arrived at the scene at around 4.30pm, after the fire was brought under control, and spoke to firefighters and police officers.

According to one officer, he “did not look distraught”. Kit Kitchener, the pub’s manager, told ITV News : “The main thing is that no one is hurt. It’s the only thing that matters.

“We just have to wait for the guys to do their thing until we can go in later and look at the damage. But we definitely won’t be opening tomorrow.”

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Ritchie – who owns another pub, Notting Hill’s Walmer Castle, with David Beckham – is known for directing British gangster movies such as Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and The Gentlemen.

The Independent has contacted Ritchie representatives for comment.

Los Angeles, CA22 Words

Adult Film Star Dakota Skye Found Dead at 27

Adult film star, Dakota Skye, has been found dead aged just 27. Heartbreaking news just in, the legendary adult film star, Dakota Skye, has tragically been found dead at the age of just 27. The 27-year-old was found dead by her husband in Los Angeles, believed to be in a...