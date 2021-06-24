Cancel
inVia Robotics And Rufus Labs Partner To Drive Warehouse Automation Via Wearables And Robots

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe La-based Companies Will Serve Shared Customers With Subscription Model Pricing To Warehouse Automation Software, Robots, And Wearables. inVia Robotics, the provider of the next generation of warehouse automation solutions for e-commerce, and Rufus Labs, makers of intelligent wearable warehouse technology and workforce analytics software, announced a strategic partnership to increase intelligence and productivity in warehouses through their subscription offerings. The collaboration is directly aimed at addressing warehouse labor shortages that the industry currently faces, allowing warehouse employees to work more efficiently and supercharging workforce productivity.

aithority.com
