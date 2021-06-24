Cancel
Oracle Helps Organizations Build A More Agile Workforce With Skills Insights

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAI-powered Dynamic Skills solution in Oracle Cloud HCM allows HR leaders to identify skills gaps and foster career development for employees. Oracle announced a new solution to help organizations better understand, manage, and grow the skills of their workforce. Oracle Dynamic Skills, part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), gives HR and business leaders the insights needed to ensure they have the right talent both now and in the future by providing a comprehensive view of the skills within their workforce. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), the new capabilities provide business leaders with an always up-to-date view of their employees’ skills to help attract, develop, and grow the right talent.

aithority.com
