The year 2020 will be forever marked as a year that transformed the world. When everything shut down, businesses, schools, and people had to instantly adapt. Services suddenly went online. While people struggled to get access to their healthcare providers during the pandemic, these digital health startups did something no one could have imagined. They innovated. With healthcare costs continuing to rise, these entrepreneurial endeavors did two things. They lowered the cost of healthcare and offered it from the comfort of home.